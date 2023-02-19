SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of Knaus Berry Farm were taken to the hospital after they were attacked by their son at their South Miami-Dade home, police said.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to a violent domestic dispute at a home along the 15700 block of Southwest 248th Street, at around 8:20 p.m., Friday.

First responders arrived to find Rachel Knaus Grafe and Herbert Grafe suffering from injuries.

Investigators said the couple told officers that their son attacked them with a blunt object.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victims to Jackson South Medical Center. Knaus Grafe was airlifted to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police said the couple’s son fled the scene but was taken into custody near the resident shortly after units arrived. He was hospitalized while in police custody.

Knaus Berry Farm shut its doors on Saturday. A sign posted at the entrance reads, “Closed due to family emergency.”

