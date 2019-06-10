Son of Hunger 9 activist shot in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after the son of a Hunger 9 activist was shot in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units were called to the scene along Northwest 71st Street and 21st Avenue, Monday morning.

Officials said 29-year-old McArthur Richard Jr. suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he’s listed in critical condition.

7News spoke with his father McArthur Richard Sr. outside the hospital just hours after he received the unfortunate phone call.

Richard Sr. was part of the Hunger 9, a group of men who held a hunger strike for 21 days to bring awareness to the senseless gun violence in Liberty City.

“I’m one of the Hunger 9 that did the boycott about the violence in the community, because I didn’t want parents getting this call,” he said. “Unfortunately, I received the call this morning. Through God’s will, everything will be OK.”

He went on to say that his son underwent surgery earlier this morning and will continue to pray for a speedy recovery.

Police continue to search for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.