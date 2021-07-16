DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The son of a couple who lost their lives in the partial building collapse in Surfside said thieves have stolen the victims’ identities and money.

Speaking to 7News on Friday, Sergio Lozano said he learned what happened to his mother and father, Gladys and Antonio Lozano, by looking at their building, Champlain Towers South, after a wing crumbled to the ground, June 24.

“Oh, my God. The building isn’t there. My parents’ apartment is not there,” he said as he fought back tears.

Lozano lives in Champlain Towers East. The view from his apartment looks out over to the side of the South Tower where his parents lived.

He said he immediately went to the collapse site.

“I grabbed a pair of sneakers and ran down, and I got there with fire rescue and Surfside Police,” he said.

Lozano said his parents were in bed when their unit came down.

“Mom and Dad are dead. The building’s gone,” he said.

Lozano said his parents were together 68 years and married nearly 59.

The couple were also the godmother and uncle to 7News Chief Meteorologist Phil Ferro.

But now, even in death, Lozano said, they are the victims of identity theft and fraud.

“I find it totally devastating, after losing my parents, that I have to deal with all the estate issues, and now I’m having to deal with someone stealing from my parents,” he said.

After the collapse, the Lozano family said, someone compromised the couple’s account online.

“The day of their funeral, they began to process [the account], and after they’re dead and buried, they’re stealing from them?” he said.

Lozano said the crooks withdrew money via Zelle.

“It’s just wrong, just wrong,” said Lozano.

Lozano said the thieves filled out a change of address form and created online banking for his parents’ account on the day of their funeral.

“On July 7, they started doing withdrawals from that account,” he said.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating, as other officials follow the case closely.

“We’re seriously investigating at least one encounter with one of our victims who has once again been revictimized,” said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett.

“How many people have perished in that building, and how many people have had their money stolen while they’re dead in the rubble, which is not right?” said Lozano.

Police said their investigation is in the early stages. They said the thieves changed the Lozanos’ address to a location in Miami.

