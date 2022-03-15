MIAMI (WSVN) - A giant container belonging to a well-known businessman was shipped out by some thieves. Crooks stole the shipping container filled with items for a new restaurant, and the owner said some of them are priceless.

“I can see someone breaking in the back of the container taking a few items but pulling off with a whole container, it blew my mind when I saw this,” said Kevin Aoki.

Aoki still has a hard time watching the surveillance footage, which shows a container full of his most prized possessions, stolen and driven away from his Miami office.

“Mostly it’s items I just can’t replace anymore, my father gave me and they’re priceless items,” said Aoki.

It happened overnight Saturday, off Northwest Seventh Avenue, near 22nd Street, in Miami.

Surveillance captured a red big rig pull up in front of the shipping container, and within minutes, the truck and Aoki’s shipping container was gone.

The South Florida restaurateur and son of the Benihana founder spent a week packing the container full of equipment and decor for one of his new restaurants in Hawaii. In total some $200,000 worth of Aoki’s belongings were gone in a matter of seconds.

“I believe they were watching us, just because they came and put a piece of cardboard tape over the logo of their company on their rig,” said Aoki.

A planned high-priced theft that has Aoki putting more money on the table to ensure it’s safe return.

“$25,000 just to return it back to me. It’s just a lot of priceless items in there that I can’t replace, no questions asked,” said Aoki.

Aoki said to reach out to him through social media if you have any information on who may have taken the container.

Miami Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.