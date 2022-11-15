NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A domestic dispute inside a Northwest Miami-Dade home led to a son to stab his father, sending the victim to the hospital and leading officers to take the son into custody, police said.

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of a domestic stabbing along the 7300 block of Northwest 61st Street, just after 4:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Responding officers arrived to find the subject wielding a knife. They were able to apprehend him, but some of them suffered minor injuries.

Paramedics transported the subject’s father to an area hospital with a stab wound to the torso. His condition is unknown.

Investigators said a woman who was also at the scene suffered an injury while trying to break up the fight. She is being treated at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.