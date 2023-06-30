NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 36-year-old man, Sean Michael Cuesta, has been arrested in connection with the second-degree murder and domestic battery by strangulation of his mother, Connie Cuesta, at their residence in North Miami Beach.

According to court documents, on Sunday, June 11, the North Miami Beach Police Department received multiple 911 calls regarding a potential crime at at an apartment in the 3000 block of NE 169th Street. Officers arrived at the scene around 9 p.m.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered Connie Cuesta’s lifeless body in the master bedroom. She was found lying face down on the floor with no shirt, and her pants were lowered to her knees. The victim’s spouse, who reported the incident, stated that he found her cold to the touch.

A family friend, who received a distress call from the victim’s spouse earlier that evening, also confirmed the grim discovery. The friend witnessed Connie Cuesta unconscious in the master bedroom.

A neighbor living next door informed the officers that throughout the day, from 10:00 am until an unknown time in the early evening, they heard loud banging and yelling coming from the apartment. When the victim’s spouse arrived at the scene, the concerned neighbor informed him about the commotion and immediately dialed 911.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced Connie Cuesta deceased at the scene.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sean Cuesta, the victim’s son, had been residing on and off with his mother at the same address where the incident occurred. On June 12, a police interview was conducted with Sean, who had visible scratches on his arms and a forehead laceration. He claimed to have been with his mother all day on June 11, but left between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm to purchase food for dinner.

Further investigation uncovered evidence of a verbal dispute between Sean and his mother, resulting in extensive injuries. The victim bled profusely onto the living room and master bedroom floors. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner determined that Connie Cuesta died from internal bleeding caused by blunt force trauma, which lacerated her internal organs.

After being released from the North Miami Beach Police Department, Sean Cuesta went to his aunt’s residence in Hialeah. Concerned by his behavior, the family called the Miami-Dade Police, who took Sean into custody under the Baker Act statute and transported him to Citrus Health Facility in Hialeah.

On June 16, Sean’s aunt provided a sworn statement, disclosing that Sean had called her multiple times on June 12, but she missed the calls. When she called him back, his phone appeared to be off. Later, Sean called her from a gas station in Hialeah and uttered the word “meme” before ending the call.

After being released from Citrus Health Facility on June 16, Sean Cuesta returned to the North Miami Beach Police Department on June 29, where he was taken into custody. He was processed at the station and subsequently transported to TGK for further legal proceedings.

