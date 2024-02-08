HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teacher at a charter school in Homestead who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The defendant, identified as 35-year-old Josh Goodwin, worked at Somerset Academy South in Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, the male teacher was “inappropriately conversing with a 16-year-old female student over text.”

Police said that school staff was made aware of the incident on Wednesday and following an investigation, Goodwin resigned and turned himself in to police.

Goodwin faces multiple charges, including stalking, child abuse with no great bodily harm, and offenses against students by an authority figure.

He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Walkiria Soberon, the principal at Somerset Academy South, sent out an email to parents regarding the incident. The statement said that the school takes the allegations extremely seriously, that they called Homestead Police immediately and that an investigation is underway.

She also assured parents that Goodwin no longer works at the school and will not be returning to campus.

A parent’s message appearing on the social media post. It reads, “This teacher has been in a relationship with a student at this Somerset Academy Sash. My son is a student there and just told me.”

Parents at the school were stunned when they heard the news.

“It’s a lot, as far as the community, because we put our trust in staff, in teachers, in adults to protect our child when they are not in our presence,” said John Boleware.

“My son likes him a lot, and I think he’s a very good teacher, so I don’t think this thing, you know, happening, and he’s the one. I’m very surprised,” said Jeanne Chang.

“We trust the teachers with our kids, so it’s hard, but we never know,” said one parent.

“It’s crazy!” said another parent.

“I think it’s no good,” said another parent.

Goodwin’s bond has not been set.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.