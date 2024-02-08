HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A charter school teacher has been arrested after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The defendant, identified as 35-year-old Josh Goodwin, worked at Somerset Academy in Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, the male teacher was “inappropriately conversing with a 16-year-old female student over text.”

Police said that school staff was made aware of the incident on Wednesday and following an investigation, Goodwin resigned and turned himself in to police.

Goodwin faces multiple charges including stalking, child abuse/no great bodily harm, and offenses against students by authority figure.

Dr. Walkiria Soberon, the principal at Somerset Academy in Homestead sent out an email to parents regarding the incident.

A parent’s message appearing on the social media post. “This teacher has been in a relationship with a student at this Somerset Academy Sash. My son is a student there and just told me”

