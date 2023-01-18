NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) -

Tuesday night’s commission meeting, had some questioning if North Miami Beach’s mayor Anthony DeFillipo is even their mayor at all, but he is calling this nothing more than a political witch hunt.

“Sir, you’re out of order. Mr. Attorney, you are out of order,” said DeFillipo.

A disorderly meeting and a storm-out session, as city attorney Hans Ottinot got up and out, refusing to recognize Defillipo as the mayor.

“I have been and always will be a resident of North Miami Beach,” said DeFillipo.

A pair of city commissioners called for an investigation into whether Mayor DeFillipo actually lives in North Miami Beach, which is required for him to sit as mayor.

Those commissioners say the legal opinion of a law firm brought on to investigate believes Defillipo doesn’t.

The commissioners alleging the mayor lives elsewhere.

“They’ve had plenty of opportunity to do what’s required under the law. Go to court and bring it in front of a judge, they know that and instead of doing that we’ve got this well orchestrated circus,” said Michael Pizzi who is the mayor’s attorney.

With only three commissioners present Tuesday, it meant no city business could get done, and so the public opinion portion was mostly focused on the dysfunction of their city.

“I don’t think they should be able to keep their seat and I want every resident in every person in this room to think about that,” said a resident.

“When you don’t have rule of law, that’s when a city and a municipality, and a country goes down,” said a man.

When asked if he is living in the city of North Miami Beach, he responded “Yes, I am I am a Bona Fide resident of the city of North Miami Beach,” said the mayor.

7News asked where he believes they get this assertion, he said “I’m an investor, I invest in properties I buy and sell properties and so they are assuming that I live in a property which I don’t. I live here in North Miami Beach, I always have,” said Defillipo.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.