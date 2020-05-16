Some Miami-Dade municipalities holding off on partially reopening Monday

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Business owners across South Florida are stressing safety precautions as they prepare to reopen next week, but not all municipalities in Miami-Dade County will do so on Monday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the time is right for some businesses to open their doors once again, provided they observe social distancing guidelines.

“We believe that the regulations and the rules that are in place are a way that we can get back to business,” he said.

For residents, things will look different depending on where they live.

For the most part, things are simple in Broward County, with all municipalities partially reopening restaurants, as well as retail and commercial establishments.

But it’s a little more complicated in Miami-Dade. Many municipalities are also partially reopening businesses on Monday, but others, like Miami, Hialeah, Miami Gardens and Miami Beach, are waiting until Wednesday to reopen retail and commercial stories, as well as waiting until May 27 to reopen restaurants.

Hugo “Juice” Tandron, the owner of Headz Up Barber Shop in Miami Lakes, said Miami-Dade officials should have kept things simple and straightforward.

“Just so you can eliminate the confusion, I think it should have been done at the same time,” he said.

Despite beaches and many businesses still closed on Saturday, there were several people out enjoying the sunny weather in South Beach.

Some visitors from Chicago were also enjoying the warm weather in Miami Beach.

“I wish that some facilities were open so we could sight-see some more,” said Najee Holtzclaw.

The visitors differed when asked whether or not they think it’s too soon to reopen.

“I’d say wait until everything like, you know for sure what’s really going on before we open back up,” said Curtis Akins.

“Right now, I think it’s time for everything to open back up, slowly but surely” said Amari Baldwin.

Just ahead of starting phase 1 of reopening, Miami Beach is implementing some other changes. Starting Saturday, Ocean Drive is closed to vehicular traffic, allowing for more space for businesses pedestrians to practice social distancing.

Since restaurants will only be able to operate at 50% capacity, officials hope the additional patio room will help them bounce back quicker.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

