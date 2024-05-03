MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are advising people who have a case pending at the Miami-Dade County Children’s Courthouse in downtown Miami on Friday to call ahead.

Emergency maintenance is being performed on the building, and that means some delinquency, dependency and family court hearings are being postponed and will be rescheduled to a future date.

The number to call is 305-679-2189. This line will be staffed on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Children’s Courthouse will resume normal operations on Monday.

