(WSVN) - Wet weather poured into South Florida on Easter Sunday, turning parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties into a soggy mess and triggering two flood advisories.

One of the advisories will remain in effect until 7:30 p.m. and covers a wide swath of Broward, extending west to parts of Davie and Lauderhill and east to Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach.

The second advisory is in effect until 7:45 p.m. for parts of northern Miami-Dade, including Hialeah and Miami Springs, west of Interstate 95.

How much rain have we seen today? Over 2" in spots. pic.twitter.com/3SlXHkrKW5 — 7 Weather (@7Weather) April 9, 2023

Lightning activity has been reported near the coast in Miami-Dade and off shore with some of the heavier rain bands.

The rain has brought down temperatures with 76 degrees reported in Miami and 72 degrees reported in Fort Lauderdale as of 5 p.m.

Meteorologists said the rain will be tapering off on Sunday night. However, the inclement weather will linger in the region, as wet and windy conditions are expected over the next several days.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.