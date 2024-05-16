VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - After recent boating tragedies, the SoFlo Boat Show and families of boating accident victims have teamed up to raise awareness of boat safety and education.

On Thursday, organizers of the boat show and family members of boat crash victims announced a new initiative, called A Beacon of Light at Sea. Their mission is to ensure a safer and more educated boating community.

“Our community is regularly and deeply affected by tragic boating accidents, including the most recent and heartbreaking loss of Ella Adler,” said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live.

The most recent horrific crash claimed the life of Adler, who was struck and killed over Mother’s Day weekend while wakeboarding near Nixon Beach.

“If we only save one life, this initiative is worth it,” said Albareda. “Each of these partnered foundations brings a unique perspective.”

“From the bottom of our hearts, we really appreciate the effort,” said boat safety advocate Nick Estrella.

The Lucy Fernandez Foundation was founded in light of the Lourdes student who tragically died in 2022 in a boating accident that also took place on Biscayne Bay.

Her family hopes to mandate boating safety education for all boat operators.

“The awareness really begins today,” said Alex Alvarez.

Alvarez, who lost his son Lucas back in 2020, said that besides educating the public on basic boat handling skills, offering driving safety classes is crucial.

“Look at it as, really, these kids gave up their lives so that others may be spared,” he said.

However, with this past weekend’s recent death, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado said they are working to tighten up recreational laws to keep boaters safe.

“When we look at the recreation, there are certain areas for the folks who do it through a company, and now the question is regulations for folks who do it privately,” said Regalado.

If you would like to find out how you can get involved with these foundations, here is their information:

