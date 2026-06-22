MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The summer of soccer is just getting started, as South Florida residents and visitors brace themselves for a monumental week of FIFA World Cup events — on and off the field.

It all begins with Wednesday’s game at Miami Stadium, the Miami Gardens venue otherwise known as Hard Rock Stadium, as Brazil and Scotland are set to go head to head.

Greg Sim with Scotland’s Tartan Army spoke to 7News from Europe before touching down in the Sunshine State for the big match.

Brazil are wonderful. I mean, we love the Brazil fans; we’ll mix together, we’ll samba, we’ll rumba, we’ll do the whole thing with them. you know,” he said.

While Sim might do the samba during his visit, there is one thing his fellow countrymen will bring to the region: the shrill and primal sound of Scottish bagpipes. Scotland fans from the Tartan Army are expected to go all out across South Florida this week.

“No Scotland, no party,” said Sim. “Without us, you’re not going to have a party.”

But Brazilian fans are also hard to miss, as they bring their unwavering passion that could transform the city into a vibrant sea of green and yellow.

That’s just the beginning of a crazy week, because on Saturday’s most anticipated game, one that’s buzzing across South Florida, Colombia and Portugal are set to face off in one fiery match.

“I feel like we’re very solid this year,” said Colombian fan Cami Cardozo

“We have the GOAT, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, so I think we’re definitely going to win this,” said a Portugal fan.

There is also the high-wattage star power descending on South Florida.

Colombia’s James Rodriguez is sure to put on quite the spectacle with his elite playmaking skills.

And then there’s Portugal’s Ronaldo, a global icon despite a disappointing opening game.

One thing’s for sure: They’ll fight till the very end.

These four teams will go at it, the fans are sure to roar, and while the excitement is buzzing. there’s something that will be impossible to ignore: traffic, a South Florida staple.

Drivers are expecting more chaos and unpredictability on the roads.

“I mean, there’s really a lot of people here in Miami as it is, you know, a lot of traffic with the buses and drivers and public transportation. I think, with more crowds coming in, it’s gonna be crazy, for sure,” said a fan.

For World Cup fans, having the opportunity to watch their favorite teams play in South Florida for one memorable week of soccer will be worth enduring all the traffic headaches.

Wednesday’s game between Scotland and Brazil is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Miami Stadium. Organizers encourage ticketholders to arrive early, as some fans have been struggling wgen it comes to parking and traffic.

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