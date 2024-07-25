SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A snorkeler taking part in the lobster mini-season was critically injured after being struck by a vessel in the Florida Keys.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were dispatched to Boca Chica Bridge after reports of a single-vessel accident involving a snorkeler, Wednesday morning.

The snorkeler, Sean Steven Bender, was snorkeling under the Boca Chica Bridge in the Lower Keys when a vessel struck him. The vessel’s propeller hit the man’s arm, leaving him badly injured.

Bodycam video shows deputies and firefighters working to rescue Bender with family members by his side.

“Stay with me,” said a deputy.

“I love you, you’re going to be just fine. You’re going to make it,” said a family member.

Family members talked to Bender as he drifted in and out of consciousness.

Bender was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center and is in an induced coma.

A family friend told 7News that Bender’s arm was severed by the vessel’s propeller, but doctors were able to successfully reattach it.

According to FWC, the snorkeler is from Central Florida but was in town to participate in the two-day lobster mini-season.

This marks a list of incidents with vessels capsizing and a family of 13 having to be rescued from a sinking vessel.

In these incidents, no one was injured, according to the FWC.

Bender’s family is asking for privacy at this time.

Officials are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

