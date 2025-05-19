If you like sports, there’s a high probability you’re also a sneakerhead. 7’s Donovan Campbell is definitely one, the dapper sportscaster giving us a look at one of the best sneaker conventions in the world, taking place right here in Miami.

Touchdowns and slam dunks. Earlier this month, it was all about kicks.

“Jordan started it all in 85, but fashion has always been a thing,” said Nathaniel Butler, owner of Da Bomb Factory. “Everybody’s always concerned about their appearance and how they look, and the coolest thing is always being the latest and the greatest.”

Yes, he did. Who can forget these? At the heart of Wynwood, nearly 5000 sneakerheads laced up and pulled up to South Florida’s hottest sneaker convention, GotSole.

“Exactly what I’m doing, and it’s one of my favorite things to do. I’ve been looking forward to this event for the past year,” said Jackson Johnson, a So-Flo sneakerhead.

The heat wasn’t just in the weather; it was on everyone’s feet.

“The sneaker market has exploded, and it will continue to explode,” said Jonathan DiModica, CEO of GotSole. “I really do believe it’s just getting started.”

Buy, sell, trade, and of course, flex. GotSole is the Super Bowl for sneaker lovers.

“It’s the culture of it,” said Damien Fraser, a sneaker vendor. “Somebody can have something that you want on their feet, and you can literally trade what you got on your feet for what they got.”

From OG collectors to first-time traders and kids as young as seven…

“Everybody needs something to put on their feet, and there’s a large number of people who are interested in what that thing is that they put on their feet,” said DiModica.

“A pair of Nike Yeezys, exclusive, for $10,000. $10,000! That’s like my mortgage for three months!” said 7News’ Donovan Campbell.

At GotSole, it wasn’t just what was on your feet. Instead, about the story behind the story behind everyone’s love for soles, including famous YouTuber Funny Marco.

“It will make you remember your moment, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “Like, when they came out, every time a Jordan came out, you could be like, ‘Damn, I remember when they came out, there was a line.’ I remember the girls, off the shoes.”

GotSole at Mana, Wynwood, even brought out heavy hitters, including renowned rapper Rick Ross, as well as Dolphins running back Jalen Wright.

“It’s a big thing, a lot of people out here. I didn’t expect it to be this many people, but, you know,” he said.

“People take it seriously,” said Funny Marco. “It’s like how people treat their cars. You never downplay anything; you always know there’s always somebody up and coming. So never underestimate nobody, no brand, because you never know who’s going to pop, and you’re going to see them.”