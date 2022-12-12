DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A snapping turtle has been released in Doral after being treated for a fractured shell.

The Pelican Harbor Seabird Station released the reptile into Green Heron Lake, Sunday afternoon.

The turtle’s shell was fractured when it was hit by a car.

The animal was carefully rehabilitated through surgery, and it improved over the past month, allowing it to be free once again.

