MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Miami International Airport discovered a bag of snakes concealed in a passenger’s pants during a routine checkpoint screening.
The incident occurred on Friday, April 26 and TSA officers alerted the Customs and Border Protection Southeast Region and Miami-Dade Police for assistance.
Subsequently, the snakes were safely handed over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
