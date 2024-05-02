MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Miami International Airport discovered a bag of snakes concealed in a passenger’s pants during a routine checkpoint screening.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 26 and TSA officers alerted the Customs and Border Protection Southeast Region and Miami-Dade Police for assistance.

Officers at @iflymia detected this bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a checkpoint on Fri, April 26. @TSA called our @CBPSoutheast and Miami-Dade Police partners in to assist, and the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. pic.twitter.com/CggJob8IT8 — TSA_Gulf (@TSA_Gulf) April 30, 2024

Subsequently, the snakes were safely handed over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

