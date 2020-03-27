Smoke shop owner arrested for repeatedly violating COVID-19 emergency orders

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a smoke shop in Sweetwater has been arrested after police said they repeatedly violated Miami-Dade County emergency orders.

According to police, a code compliance officer was doing a routine check of businesses when they came across Smokin’ Spades Shop open for business on March 18.

The shop was in violation of the county’s order for non-essential businesses to close amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Police said the officer gave the owner a verbal warning.

The next day, the shop was given another warning after a compliance officer found they were allegedly still open for business.

Five days later, the shop was observed to be open with several cars gathered near the shop, police said.

“The owner was observed coming in and out from the establishment and exchanging money with clients for items from inside of the establishment,” a press release stated.

Police arrested the owner on Friday and charged them with a misdemeanor second-degree for violating an emergency order.

The owner was also given a $500 civil citation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.