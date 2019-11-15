Smart Ride’s annual bike ride benefit raises over $1M for South Florida HIV/AIDS organizations

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida cyclists took a ride to remember for a great cause.

More than 400 cyclists started their 100-mile journey Friday morning from the University of Miami’s Coral Gables campus to Duck Key.

Smart Ride hosted their 16th annual bike ride benefit and raised more than $1 million for seven HIV/AIDS organizations across Florida.

“South Florida has the highest rate of new infections with HIV, so we are pretty much the epicenter of new infections,” said Smart Ride’s Mike Trottier, “so it’s very important that through the entire state we raise enough money to help people that need to go to doctors, need to get medication and stuff like that.”

This is the country’s second largest AIDS benefit ride.

It all ends Saturday where riders will trek another 65 miles from Duck Key to Key West.

