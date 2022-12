MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street.

A small sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday.

The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street.

It is a couple of feet deep.

Traffic was diverted while crews repaired the road.

