VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have removed a small plane a day after after its pilot made an emergency landing on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Heavy equipment was brought in to the lift Beech A23A from the side of the causeway in Virginia Key, Sunday afternoon.

A truck then took the aircraft away.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the plane lost engine power after it departed from Miami Executive Airport, Saturday afternoon.

Officials say it collided with a bus as it came down.

It remains unclear how many people were on the plane or the bus.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Police temporarily shut down the entrance to the causeway while they investigated.

Cellphone video captured the plane off to the side of the road, surrounded by a heavy police presence.

Saturday night, NTSB officials confirmed they have opened an investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.