Small plane makes rough landing in Opa-Locka; no injuries

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane with two people on board made a rough landing at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Piper PA-28 landed with a collapsed nose gear on one of the runways at the airport, located near Red Road and Northwest 135th Street, at around 11:40 a.m., Monday.

The pilot and passenger who were on board were not injured.

The FAA continues to investigate.

