Small plane makes rough landing in Opa-Locka; conditions of 2 aboard unknown

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane with two people on board made a rough landing at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Piper PA-28 landed with a collapsed nose gear on one of the runways at the airport, located near Red Road and Northwest 135th Street, at around 11:40 a.m., Monday.

The conditions of the pilot and passenger on board are currently unknown.

The FAA continues to investigate.

