OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane with two people on board was forced to make an emergency landing in a grassy area shortly after takeoff at Miami Opa-locka Executive Airport.

The single-engine Cessna 152 had just taken off Friday morning around 9:20 a.m. when it was forced to land.

The pilot, just after flying over a canal, was able to guide the aircraft to a grassy area just near the runway.

Both people on board appeared to be unharmed and were captured by 7Skyforce on their phones. No injuries were reported.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot reported engine issues shortly after takeoff.

The FAA continues its investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.