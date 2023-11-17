OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane with two people onboard was forced to make an emergency landing in a grassy area shortly after takeoff at Opa-locka Airport.

The single-engine Cessna 152 had just taken off Friday morning around 9:20 a.m. when it was forced to land. The pilot, just after flying over a canal, was able to guide the aircraft to a grassy area just near the runway.

Both people onboard appeared to be unharmed and were seen by 7Skyforce on their phones. No injuries have been reported.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, shortly after takeoff, the pilot reported engine issues.

The FAA continues to investigate

