SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pilot in training made an emergency landing at Miami Executive Airport on Monday following engine failure

According to the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, the pilot was conducting a ‘touch and go’ training where they practice landing the plane.

There were no injuries or damages other than to the plane, officials said.

