Small plane crash lands at Doral industrial complex

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after a small plane crash landed at an industrial complex in Doral.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene along Northwest 25th Street, near 89th Court, just before 10 p.m.

Responding crews arrived to find the two passengers outside of the aircraft.

No one has been transported.

Another look. Officials say it is a Beechcraft 76.

Two people were on board. They were standing outside the aircraft when fire rescue crews arrived. No one rushed to hospital. Pretty remarkable considering there is a lake about 20 yards away and busy NW 25th St@wsvn pic.twitter.com/Qh0DXrWOfQ — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) November 4, 2019

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

