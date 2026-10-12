SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane made an emergency landing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The pilot landed about a mile or so east of Krome Avenue, near Miami Executive Airport, Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to make sure everyone was OK, but the plane was able to land safely.

No injuries were reported, and no traffic was affected.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.