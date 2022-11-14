NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a small airplane crashed in the Everglades in Northwest Miami-Dade with two people on board, an aircraft that bears a striking resemblance to a plane that was flown from Cuba to South Florida last month.

According to Miami-Dade Police, their Aviation Unit was conducting aerial patrol when they observed a small airplane crash into the swamp about 10 miles west of Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, at around 1:30 p.m., Monday.

The plane went down near Mack’s Fish Camp – Gladesmen Airboat Tours, not far from the county line.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene to find the plane upside down. The bottom center area of the aircraft appeared to be damaged.

Investigators said the pilot and the passenger were able to get out of the aircraft safely, as they waited for assistance. They were not injured.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft was an Antonov An-2, similar to one that landed in the Everglades after a 29-year-old pilot flew it from Cuba back in October.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, touched down at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

A fisherman off Islamorada recorded cellphone video of the plane flying very low.

Back in October, authorities said the pilot radioed in saying he was low on fuel and needed to land.

7News believes this is the same plane. Its tail numbers match the ones on the plane that flew in last month.

It is likely authorities were moving the plane when the crash happened. 7News has reached out to authorities for more information.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

