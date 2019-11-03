Small plane crash lands at Doral industrial plaza

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane has crash landed on a street at an industrial plaza in Doral, officials said.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene at the corner of Northwest 25th Street and 89th Court, just before 10 p.m., Sunday.

Responding crews arrived to find the two passengers outside of the Beechcraft 76.

No one has been transported.

An entire block of Northwest 25th Street has been shut down while police investigate.

Another look. Officials say it is a Beechcraft 76.

Two people were on board. They were standing outside the aircraft when fire rescue crews arrived. No one rushed to hospital. Pretty remarkable considering there is a lake about 20 yards away and busy NW 25th St@wsvn pic.twitter.com/Qh0DXrWOfQ — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) November 4, 2019

Investigators said the passengers were fortunate to have survived, because there is a lake about 20 yards away from the spot where the aircraft crash landed, and Northwest 25th Street is a major arterial roadway in Doral.

What caused the plane to go down remains unclear. It is also unknown where the aircraft took off.

There was a rainstorm in the area when the call of the crash came in, but aviation officials have not yet determined if weather was a factor.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.