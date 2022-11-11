MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An engine emergency likely to blame for a deadly plane crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its findings after the small plane crashed into a house in Miramar back in October.

A student pilot and flight instructor were killed in the incident.

The pair had been troubleshooting an engine issue.

It apparently shut off and then restarted mid-flight a few days earlier.

On the day of the accident, they said the engine didn’t sound right.

