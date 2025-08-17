SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in South Miami-Dade dealt with a smoky situation when a small grass fire broke out this weekend.

Traffic camera video shows a plume of dark smoke billowing from a small brush area feet away from U.S. 1 near Homestead, Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded quickly, but traffic along the highway kept moving normally.

As of Sunday night, it’s unclear what caused the fire or how large it may be.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.