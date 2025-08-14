WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews are battling a small grass fire that sparked in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Southwest 165th Avenue and Eighth Street on Thursday afternoon.

MDFR Air Rescue is assisting with water drops to try to knock down the fire.

Florida Forest Service officials have been notified.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.