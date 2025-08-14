WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled a dry and dangerous brush fire in West Miami Dade Thursday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Southwest 165th Avenue and Eighth Street after receiving reports about the fire.

MDFR Air Rescue assisted with water drops to try to knock down the fire.

As of late Thursday night, the Florida Forest Service said the blaze has burned at least seven acres and the fire continues burning.

No injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.