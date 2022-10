CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small fire broke out at the University of Miami’s Coral Gables campus.

According to officials, the blaze ignited Sunday morning in a science room.

Crews were able to contain the flames, but they’re still attempting to determine how it started.

No one was injured.

