NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents were briefly evacuated after a small fire broke out at a Salvation Army shelter in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Northwest 38th Street, near 19th Avenue, just before 7 p.m., Wednesday.

Paramedics transported one man to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

According to fire crews. this was a minor fire that ignited inside of the Salvation Army command center, on the first floor.

No other residents were hurt.

