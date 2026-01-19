MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A small dog is recovering after it was attacked by a bigger dog in North Beach.

The injured canine was bandaged up after being severely injured on Sunday.

Witnesses told 7News that the dog was with its owner at a cafeteria near 73rd Street and Collins Avenue when a larger dog grabbed it.

Several people ran in to stop the mauling.

“For six or seven people, we couldn’t take his mouth out, it was really hard for six or seven people, you know, what that means, when he grabbed her neck, he don’t to let go. That’s it,” said Abdel Jabri, the dog’s owner .

“His whole neck over here – the skin was completely off, and they were holding a patch of his hair with the skin, and I just started sobbing because I couldn’t bear to see an animal like that,” said witness Nadia De La Cruz.

The smaller dog will now need surgery, and the owner of the larger dog has offered to pay for the medical expenses.

