COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A small dog that, her owner said, was mauled by a neighbor’s larger dog in Miami Gardens is on the mend and recovering at home, as the owner of the dog behind the attack said the pet will be moved to a new home.

Wearing a pink bow atop her head, Luna sat on the lap of her owner, Lidia Rodriguez, Monday afternoon.

“She’s a fighter. She is a trouper,” said Rodriguez.

Earlier in the day, the four-legged survivor left the animal hospital in Cooper City where she spent nearly a week recovering from serious injuries.

Rodriguez said she’s happy to have her pet back in her arms.

“She’s strong, and she’s ready to come home and recover, and I feel like I can breathe again,” she said.

Rodriguez said Luna, a Havanese-poodle mix, was attacked while out for a walk near Northwest 205th Street and 45th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

“It just happened so fast,” she said.

Rodriguez said a neighbor’s dog pulled away from his owner and latched onto Luna.

“This dog attacked her in the abdomen, and he would not let her go,” she said. “She was ripped open here. She was bleeding everywhere.”

The larger dog is a 6-year-old terrier named Kringle. His owner spoke with 7News on Monday but wanted to remain anonymous.

“He’s 60 pounds, but his pull force is strong,” she said.

Kringle’s owner said her dog has never been a problem.

“I’m being told that my dog is aggressive, and he’s not aggressive, ’cause I’ve had him for six years, and not once has he shown any aggression,” she said.

Miami-Dade Animal Services has ordered Kringle’s owner to keep the canine under quarantine for 10 days.

After that, the dog’s owner said, he’s going to live with a family member in Orlando.

As for Rodriguez, she is dealing with a medical bill that has climbed to more than $7,500. She said she’s thankful that the community has stepped in to assist by donating to a GoFundMe page.

“It’s incredible. I never thought that so many people would care, and they do,” she said. “I’m just glad that everyone saw my story and was able to help a bit.”

Rodriguez said she has filed a dangerous dog report with MDAS, and they are investigating.

