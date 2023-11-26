CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - After a hectic Black Friday, small business owners looked to get more people to shop locally. Brick & Mortar locations took part in Small Business Saturday in Coral Gables.

Mayor Vince Lago and Books & Books owner Mitchell Kaplan, among others, highlighted the importance of local sales.

“When you buy at a small business, the money stays in the community. It doesn’t go to some corporate headquarters, stays here,” said Kaplan.

Books & Books also launched a non-profit foundation as part of Small Business Saturday, with the goal of touching more lives with the power of a book.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.