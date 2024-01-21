MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a hotel in Miami Beach has been evacuated as they investigate a bomb threat.

Miami Beach Police units have responded to the SLS South Beach, located at 1701 Collins Ave., Sunday evening.

Cellphone video captured an active scene and crime scene tape outside of the hotel.

Investigators said the hotel has been evacuated as a precaution as units search the premises in an effort to render the establishment safe.

A 7News viewer who contacted the station said this has happened several times over the past several months.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.