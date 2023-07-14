MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified the skateboarder who was shot and killed in broad daylight in Miami Gardens, as the search continues for the man who was caught on video pulling the trigger.

Miami Gardens Police on Thursday said that 18-year-old Jacob Alexander Zamora is the young man captured in the cellphone video being shot in traffic on Tuesday afternoon. Detectives have been searching for the shooter ever since.

Investigators said the shooting happened at around 2:15 p.m. near Northwest 167th Street and 17th Avenue, just off the Palmetto Expressway.

A witness from inside a car pulled out a cellphone and recorded the moments leading up to the gunshot.

Zamora is seen backing up while holding his skateboard while the gunman charges toward him. and fires the fatal shot.

The video also shows a white car with its driver’s side door wide open.

Sources told 7News that car has since been impounded and is considered evidence.

Detectives hope the cellphone video and still images can help them identify and track down the subject.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.