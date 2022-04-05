NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than a decade after a woman was found dead at a motel in Northeast Miami-Dade, her family has some questions for police in the wake of another murder.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, Lashon Jones said she continues to hold on to memories of her sister, 26-year-old Vickie Simmons.

“I try to keep the positive memories alive,” she said.

Jones said her sister was murdered in 2009, and the killer was never caught.

“I feel like my sister’s story has gone cold for so many years. I think it’s like 13 years, but it’s like now I feel like this is the time,” she said.

Jones said Simmons has one thing in common with two other women who either went missing or were murdered: they were all in relationships with 45-year-old Carl Watts.

“I knew it wasn’t a good relationship, and she wanted out,” said Jones.

Jones said Watts paid her a visit one day. At the time, she said, her sister was living with him.

“Mr. Carl Watts came to my home and asked me, have I seen her, and I was like, ‘No. Something is not right,'” she said.

Not long after, on Feb. 18, 2009, Simmons was found dead inside a room at the Sun N Surf Inn on Biscayne Boulevard.

Five years later, on June of 2014, a woman named Trukita Scott broke off a relationship with Watts, then went missing.

“We just need answers,” said a relative.

“Our case, still open. June 25th will be eight years,” said Lynnette Finnie, Scott’s aunt.

This past Sunday, Miami-Dade Police said, Watts shot and killed his wife in the pool deck area of the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Investigators said the shooting took place a day after she threatened divorce.

On Monday, Watts appeared in bond court.

“Sir, you were arrested for one count of second-degree murder,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The suspect is currently locked up with no bond.

“I’m glad they got him. I’m glad they got him,” said Finnie.

Fort Lauderdale Police are calling Watts a person of interest in Scott’s disappearance, and Miami-Dade Police said they’re taking another look at Simmons’ death.

“Before I leave this Earth, I’m going to help my sister’s case stay alive. There has to be justice done,” said Jones.

If you have any information on any of these cases, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

