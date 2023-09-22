SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The older sister of a 15-year-old boy who is fighting for his life following a shooting at a housing development in Southwest Miami-Dade is hoping police are able to catch the gunmen responsible, as a neighbor who rendered aid to the teen before first responders arrived at the scene opened up about his crucial lifesaving actions.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, the victim’s sibling described the harrowing moments before paramedics rushed her brother, Juan Miguel, to the hospital, Thursday night.

“I’m telling him everything is going to be OK, he’s going to come out, he’s going to make it,” said the sister, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident took place in the area of Southwest 283rd Street and 126th Court, at around 9:40 p.m.

“A male shot in the neck,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Juan Miguel’s sister said he was learning how to drive when he came under fire.

“Laid there breathing for air; it’s scary,” she said.

The teen’s sister said she ran outside to find him covered in blood, then went back in to grab a towel.

Neighbor Jesus Turbides said he heard the shots go off as he about to cut his birthday cake and ran outside to find the victim lying on the ground.

Turbides, a medical assistant, said his training immediately kicked in.

“Around his neck artery area, it was a gunshot wound straight to his throat,” he said. “I reached around his back, grabbed his head to make him a little bit more comfortable. Felt it mushy, I guess he must have had another couple of entry wounds in the back of his head.”

Turbides applied pressure on the teen’s wound until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units took over and airlifted Juan Miguel to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where the patient underwent surgery.

“I thank God that he made it,” said his sister.

Police said there was another person in the SUV that Juan Miguel was driving at the time of the shooting, but he wasn’t hurt. Detectives are interviewing him to find out what exactly happened.

MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta provided a description of the shooters.

“The preliminary description we have is that it’s two males. One is approximately 6 feet tall, dark clothing, and there was another male that was with them, he’s a little shorter, that was also wearing a black hoodie,” he said. “[They] fled running in an eastbound direction, in between these townhomes within the community.”

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunmen’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

