MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street.

A sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday.

The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street.

It is a couple of feet deep.

That intersection will remain closed until repairs are made.

