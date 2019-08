MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - After a sinkhole formed in Miami Gardens, the streets surrounding the area flooded.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 213rd Street and 39th Avenue just before 6 p.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras captured Miami Gardens Police officers blocking off the flooded roadway.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.