MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole caused by a water main break has led to the closure of southbound lanes at the intersection of Southwest First Avenue and 26th Road in Miami, causing significant traffic delays.

The sinkhole emerged early Tuesday, forcing local authorities to reroute traffic around the affected areas. Drivers were directed away from the intersection as emergency crews worked on repairs.

UPDATE: We have coned off the sinkhole and allowed traffic to flow around it until it is fixed. MV https://t.co/kCA6nGykbd pic.twitter.com/lNs01v76q5 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 14, 2024

Miami Police reported that they have coned off the sinkhole for traffic to flow freely on the street.

