MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street.

The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night.

Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away.

The road remains closed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.