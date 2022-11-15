NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash is causing heavy traffic delays at one intersection in North Miami Beach.

The incident occurred early Tuesday evening in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but 7Skyforce hovered over the scene, which showed one damaged vehicle parallel to the train tracks, blocking traffic.

It does not appear that the vehicle involved collided with any train.

As a result of the crash, the westbound lanes of Northeast 163rd Street have been closed and only one lane remains open just west of Biscayne Boulevard.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as authorities investigate.

