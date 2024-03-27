SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for an 86-year-old man who has been reported from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Angel Lauzurique left his residence in the 11500 block of SW 84 Street at around 11 a.m., Tuesday. Police said that he never returned home.

Police said that Lauzurique is a white male who is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a khaki flannel shirt and khaki pants.

Authorities said that he meets the criteria of a “missing endangered person” and may be in need of services.

According to authorities, Lauzurique is believed to be driving a 2015 black Hyundai Veloster with Florida license plate number ETJF04. The vehicle is a 3-door model.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 305 715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

